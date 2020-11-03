Advertisement
Police investigating 4th shooting in 2 days in Edmonton
Published Tuesday, November 3, 2020 12:39PM MST
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a shooting in the area of 129 Avenue and 117 Street on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- There was another shooting in Edmonton Tuesday morning.
Police and emergency medical services were called to 129 Avenue and 117 Street around 11 a.m.
No more details are available right now but police will give an update later Tuesday.
There were three shootings in Edmonton Monday, one of which was caught on camera.
An Edmonton Police Service inspector told CTV News "gunplay at any point and time in the city is ridiculous."