An investigation is underway after an altercation occurred at a youth hockey tournament in Lethbridge.

A video circulating on Twitter showed an altercation between a referee and another person at the Quest for the Cup tournament.

This just happened in #Lethbridge tonight. From what I’ve been told it was a 10 year old 3 on 3 tournament where a player slashed a ref. My source tells me the ref responded in a physical way (some are saying self defence) & this happened. Reaching out to organizer for more info pic.twitter.com/mlsZs8nNuE — Dean Millard (@DuckMillard) September 9, 2019

In a series of tweets, High Performance Hockey confirmed an incident occurred at the tournament and are working with the Lethbridge Police Service.

Earlier today, an altercation occurred at our Quest for the Cup tournament. This incident is receiving significant attention on social media and should serve as an example to all about the importance of ensuring the rink is a safe place for our children. — HPH (@HPHockey) September 9, 2019

Actions like this have no place in our game.

The Quest for the Cup tournament is an opportunity for players to enjoy the game of hockey with their friends. For that reason, we are especially disappointed to see an act like this occur. — HPH (@HPHockey) September 9, 2019

We are fully cooperating with Lethbridge Police Services as they investigate this incident. — HPH (@HPHockey) September 9, 2019

CTV News has reached out to the Lethbridge Police Service for further information regarding the incident.

