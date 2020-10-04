EDMONTON -- Police are investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping of a teenage girl on Friday evening in southwest Edmonton.

Officialswere notified of the attempted abduction in a trail south of Dr. Margaret-Anne School at about 8 p.m.

It was reported a 14-year-old girl was walking to a home along an unlit trail after leaving the school when she was grabbed by a man and pulled off the trail.

A struggle ensued, however she was able to free herself and run to safety.

The suspect is described as:

· Having a very muscular, athletic build

· Approximately 6’2” (188 cm)

· Between 30 and 40 years old

· Brown eyes

· Wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, black work boots and a black medical-style mask

It was reported he spoke with a deep, raspy voice and allegedly smelled of alcohol.

He also may have sustained irritation to his eyes and face during the struggle with the victim.

Detectives do not believe the suspect and youth were known to one another.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.