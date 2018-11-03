

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Edmonton police are investigating the death of a man who was assaulted Friday evening in the city’s northeast.

Officers were called to 108 Avenue and 31 Street around 6:40 p.m. Friday for a report of an assault.

In the area, they found an unresponsive 56-year-old man.

The victim was treated and transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

EPS said the homicide section is investigating.

An autopsy will be scheduled.