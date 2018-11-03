Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police investigating death of assault victim
File
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Saturday, November 3, 2018 9:13AM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, November 3, 2018 9:14AM MDT
Edmonton police are investigating the death of a man who was assaulted Friday evening in the city’s northeast.
Officers were called to 108 Avenue and 31 Street around 6:40 p.m. Friday for a report of an assault.
In the area, they found an unresponsive 56-year-old man.
The victim was treated and transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
EPS said the homicide section is investigating.
An autopsy will be scheduled.