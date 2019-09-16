Edmonton police are investigating a graffiti spree carried out by a group of females in the west end overnight.

Police were called to the McQueen neighbourhood at 2 a.m. Officers were told a the group tagged approximately 20 traffic signs, garages, vehicles, fences and dumpsters between 108 Avenue and 146 Street and 109 Avenue and 144 Street.

Anyone with information about this graffiti spree is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.