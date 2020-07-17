Advertisement
Police investigating suspicious death at southwest Edmonton house party
Published Friday, July 17, 2020 6:44AM MDT Last Updated Friday, July 17, 2020 1:37PM MDT
There was a heavy police presence in southwest Edmonton in the early morning hours on Friday, July 17, 2020.
EDMONTON -- Edmonton police say homicide investigators are looking into a suspicious death that occurred overnight during a house party at a southwest Edmonton home.
Officers were called to the scene just before 2:30 a.m. to a home in the area of 184 Street and 8 Avenue SW.
Police were seen talking to people inside an ETS warming bus parked on the road outside an acreage.
Police say they found a dead man upon arrival. An autopsy is scheduled for next week.