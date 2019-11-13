Police investigating suspicious death in north Edmonton
Published Wednesday, November 13, 2019 9:17AM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 13, 2019 9:48AM MST
EDMONTON -- Edmonton police say they are investigating the suspicious death of a female in north Edmonton.
Investigators are on scene in the area of 133 Avenue and 140 Street.
The circumstances around which the victim was found or her age are unclear at this point.
Police are expected to release more information as it becomes available.