Published Sunday, October 27, 2019 11:55AM MDT
EDMONTON -- Police are investigating a suspicious death in west Edmonton.
A passerby found the man's body on a baseball field in the Callingwood neighbourhood near 177 Street and 69 Avenue Sunday morning.
Officers were called around 9:35 a.m.
It is not known whether the death is criminal or non-criminal, said police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton police 780-423-4567.