Police are advising store owners to be vigilant after two St. Albert businesses were robbed.

Around 10:10 a.m. on Feb. 1, a business owner was attacked by two unknown men at the rear of his beauty store in the 500 block of St. Albert Trail.

The attackers hit the owner with an object multiple times before fleeing with two designer bags and a laptop.

The victim was taken to hospital and later released.

One of the attackers was described as a skinny, clean-shaven black man in his late twenties or early thirties. He was approximately 173 centimetres (5’8”) tall.

The other thief was described as a 30-year-old Asian who was about 168 centimetres (5’6”) tall. He was of a medium build and clean shaven.

Both were dressed in all black clothing and beanies.

The second robbery St. Albert police are investigating happened two days later in the same block of St. Albert Trail.

Around 2:30 p.m., three men entered a mobility business. A store employee was punched in the head, but escaped to call police.

The three men stole a handful of cell phones and ran to a vehicle waiting behind the store.

All three were described as black and as being fully dressed in black in hooded jackets and sweaters, gloves, ski masks and pants.

RCMP said it is unknown if the robberies are related, but recommended businesses take precautionary measures like reporting suspicious activity in the area, varying bank deposit schedules, scheduling multiple people per shift, and updating or investing in security systems.

If threatened, police said employees should comply with an attacker’s demands.

St. Albert RCMP are asking anyone with information about the robberies to contact the detachment at 780-458-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.