Three people are facing a total of 50 charges after what RCMP is calling one of the largest drug busts in Red Deer’s history.

The investigation into a drug trafficking ring began in June of 2018, and police discovered that the ring had ties to activity in Airdrie and Calgary.

Search warrants executed in four homes and a vehicle in Red Deer, Calgary, Airdrie and Rocky View County on Aug. 8, 2018 led to the seizure of 1.67 kg of cocaine, 1.26 kg of fentanyl, 1.44 kg of ketamine, 2.61 kg of methamphetamine, 3.5 kg of cannabis, 261 g of mushrooms, 22 g of heroin, 6 litres of GHB and more than 200 other tablets of other controlled substances. Nine guns and more than $61,000 in Canadian currency was also seized.

Steve Tuan Minh Do, 42, of Calgary is facing 20 counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, 10 counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, and 10 counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

He has been released from custody and will be appearing in court in Calgary on April 3, 2019.

Beau Charles Burles, 32, of Edmonton has been charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Hayley Van Dellen, 32, of Edmonton has been charged with four counts of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, and two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Burles and Van Dellen have both been released and will appear in court in Red Deer on March 7, 2019.