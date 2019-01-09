

CTV Edmonton





RCMP has laid an additional 60 animal cruelty charges against a Parkland County woman after dozens of animals were seized from her property on Tuesday.

Patricia Lynn Moore, 48, was already facing charges of permitting or causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to animals. Police and the SPCA seized 65 horses and six dogs from her property.

Police have now laid an additional 60 charges of permitting or causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to animals.

The animals were seized after three horses were found dead on the property.

Ross Andrew Atkinson, 50, is also facing charges of permitting or causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to animals in the case.

Both Atkinson and Moore are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 14.