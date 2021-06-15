Advertisement
Police on North Saskatchewan River Tuesday for proactive shoreline check
Published Tuesday, June 15, 2021 10:42AM MDT
The North Saskatchewan River.
EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service will be conducting a sweep of the river valley on Tuesday.
In an effort to find any potential missing persons or human remains, both reported and unreported, EPS and partners will be out scouring the North Saskatchewan River shoreline.
Police say this is a proactive deployment and will update the public if anything is found.
