EDMONTON -- A home police call a “haven for drug activity” was raided in Whitecourt, Alta., last week, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams said.

ALERT executed a search warrant on Dec. 10 after a number of community complaints and found small amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl, scales, discarded needles and packing materials.

“This was an otherwise safe and quiet neighbourhood, and the negative impacts associated to drug activity shake the community’s sense of safety,” said Sgt. Ted Zadderey with Whitecourt RCMP.

There were eight people in the home where police raided it and charges “are being contemplated,” ALERT said.

ALERT will refer the home to Alberta Sheriffs’ Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN).

SCAN targets “problem properties” used for prostitution, drug trafficking and gang activity, ALERT said.