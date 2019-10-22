Police have released a new photo of the man accused of attempted murder in northeast Edmonton Saturday morning.

Edmonton police responded to a report of an assault outside a home in the area of 140 Avenue and 21 Street at approximately 7 a.m. after a 52-year-old woman was slashed in the neck.

She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but is now in stable condition, police said.

Barton Lohouse, 52, has warrants for attempted murder and aggravated assault, police said.

Edmonton police said Lohouse is armed and dangerous, and could also pose a threat to himself.

Lohouse is 5'10", weighs approximately 170 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.