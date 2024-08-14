Police search for gold pickup after pedestrian left with life-threatening injuries

Police are looking for a pickup truck that was involved in a hit-and-run crash in central Edmonton on Tuesday.

Officers were in the area of 106A Avenue and 96 Street around 10 p.m. when they saw the truck speed by.

According to a news release, they heard a loud noise, and found an injured pedestrian in a laneway and a broken fence.

The truck did not remain at the scene.

The 45-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The truck is described as an older model, gold in colour, with a headache rack and probably front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.