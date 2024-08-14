EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Police search for gold pickup after pedestrian left with life-threatening injuries

    An ambulance is seen in this undated file photo. An ambulance is seen in this undated file photo.
    Share

    Police are looking for a pickup truck that was involved in a hit-and-run crash in central Edmonton on Tuesday.

    Officers were in the area of 106A Avenue and 96 Street around 10 p.m. when they saw the truck speed by.

    According to a news release, they heard a loud noise, and found an injured pedestrian in a laneway and a broken fence.

    The truck did not remain at the scene.

    The 45-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

    The truck is described as an older model, gold in colour, with a headache rack and probably front-end damage.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What you need to know about COVID rapid test kits

    With the World Health Organization warning about a surge in infections worldwide, here is what you need to know about COVID-19 test kits, including where you can find them and whether you can used expired ones.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News