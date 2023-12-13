EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Police search for man after sexual assault Sunday in Mill Creek Ravine

    An Edmonton police vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) An Edmonton police vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

    Edmonton police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman on Sunday afternoon in Edmonton's Mill Creek Ravine.

    Police said in a media release the man grabbed the 33-year-old woman around 3 p.m. on a path in the ravine near 95 Street and 86 Avenue and assaulted her.

    She escaped to a parking lot at 95A Street and 82 Avenue, about one kilometre away.

    The assailant is described as a white man, 50 years old, standing five-foot-10 with a medium build and white hair with dark streaks on the side. He was wearing a black zippered puffer jacket, light blue jeans and black-and-white running shoes.

    Police are asking anyone with video footage taken close to the time of the assault to contact investigators at 780-423-4567 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NFL legend Tom Brady throws Expos fans into what ifs

    Montreal Expos fans were given more to dream about this week when NFL superstar Tom Brady, who was drafted by the team nearly two decades ago, posted an ad featuring him in an alternate scenario as a baseball player.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News