

Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton





RCMP are searching for a male suspect after a woman was found dead Friday southwest of Edmonton.

Police said the investigation began when the body of a woman was found near Buck Lake, Alberta.

Breton RCMP are working with RCMP Major Crimes to locate 54-year old Paul Bosek of Brazeau County who is considered armed and dangerous.

Bosek may be driving a black 2018 Ford Focus sedan with Alberta licence plate BKX 4350.

Police are urging the public not to approach Bosek if located but to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477