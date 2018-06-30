Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police search for man after suspicious death southwest of Edmonton
RCMP are searching for 54-year old Paul Bosek of Brazeau County
Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton
Published Saturday, June 30, 2018 2:59PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 30, 2018 3:53PM MDT
RCMP are searching for a male suspect after a woman was found dead Friday southwest of Edmonton.
Police said the investigation began when the body of a woman was found near Buck Lake, Alberta.
Breton RCMP are working with RCMP Major Crimes to locate 54-year old Paul Bosek of Brazeau County who is considered armed and dangerous.
Bosek may be driving a black 2018 Ford Focus sedan with Alberta licence plate BKX 4350.
Police are urging the public not to approach Bosek if located but to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477