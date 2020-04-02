EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service is asking for the public's help to find the three thieves who stole a woman's SUV at a north Edmonton gas station Monday night.

A 47-year-old woman called police when her 2015 maroon Honda CRV was stolen at a gas station in the area of 92 Street and 144 Avenue at approximately 8 p.m.

"It was reported that three individuals, two males wearing balaclavas and one female, forcefully took the woman’s vehicle and fled the scene," EPS said in a release. "The woman was dragged a short distance by her vehicle, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries."

Police released a CCTV photo of the woman in an attempt to identify her, but they don't have photos of the other two thieves.

If you know her, police encourages you to call them at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.