RCMP believe a man wanted for murder in British Columbia could be hiding in Alberta.

Brandon Nathan Teixeira is a suspect in the first-degree murder of Nicholas Khabra in Surrey, B.C.

Khabra was fatally shot on Oct. 23, 2017. Teixeira was named a suspect last year, but has so far evaded police.

RCMP said he has connections in Alberta and may be hiding within the province.

The public has been warned not to approach Teixeira as he is considered “extremely violent.”

The 27-year-old is described as white, 5'10" tall, 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He has a snake tattoo on the left side of his chest and a sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

There is a $55,000 reward for his arrest. Tipsters can call 911, the RCMP’s integrated homicide investigation team at 7-877-551-4448, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.