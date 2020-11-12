EDMONTON -- Police have laid a murder charge in the death of Jordan Turnbull, 27, on Halloween.

On Monday, police arrested and charged Chaze Myron Johnson, 26, with second-degree murder in his death.

Turnbull was found injured on Alex Taylor Road around 1:30 p.m. He died on scene.

An autopsy confirmed that he died from sharp force injury.

They are not looking for any other people in connection with Turnbull’s death.