Murder charge laid in Halloween homicide
Published Thursday, November 12, 2020 2:16PM MST
Police tape on Alex Taylor Road after a man died there on Oct. 31, 2020. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Police have laid a murder charge in the death of Jordan Turnbull, 27, on Halloween.
On Monday, police arrested and charged Chaze Myron Johnson, 26, with second-degree murder in his death.
Turnbull was found injured on Alex Taylor Road around 1:30 p.m. He died on scene.
An autopsy confirmed that he died from sharp force injury.
They are not looking for any other people in connection with Turnbull’s death.