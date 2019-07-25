Edmonton police are searching for a woman who was last heard from in early June.

Patricia Wendy Pangracs, 32, was last heard from June 7 and reported missing July 8.

The Edmonton Police Service believes she is in Edmonton or the surrounding area.

Pangracs is 5'5" tall, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Her disappearance is out of character and police are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.