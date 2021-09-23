Police seek public assistance locating wanted man

Edmonton -

The Edmonton Police Service has issued arrest warrants for 28-year-old Jade Buro, for allegedly breaching conditions of his court order.

Buro reportedly removed an electronic ankle bracelet on Aug. 25. At the time, he was on 24-hour house arrest for allegations of human trafficking and failing to comply with a previous release order. He’s wanted on two counts of breaching conditions of a court order.

Buro is described as white, 6’5” tall and 250 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and possibly a goatee.

Police consider him violent and dangerous and say he may have access to guns, and should not be approached. Police say they have exhausted all avenues to locate him and are hoping for tips from the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS or Crimestoppers.