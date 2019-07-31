Edmonton police are asking for help to find a person of interest and vehicle involved in an arson downtown in late May.

Police and firefighters responded to a fire at the Boyle Street Community Services building at approximately 1 a.m. on May 27.

Surveillance images shows people using an extension ladder to access the roof of the building, police said. Investigators then determined they poured an accelerant on the roof and lit it.

The fire caused damage to the roof and wiring, police said.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

Police described the person of interested as a bald, bearded man with a medium build, and said he was driving a 1994-2002 maroon-coloured Dodge Ram.

Anyone with information about this arson is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.