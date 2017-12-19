Edmonton Police released surveillance footage Tuesday, asking for the public’s help to identify the individual suspected of setting fire to a Christmas display early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the Superstore on Stony Plain Road and 173 Street at about 8 a.m. Sunday on an arson complaint.

It’s believed the Christmas display was lit on fire just before 3 a.m.

Police said a lone male suspect is believed to have started the fire, and he fled the scene northbound.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance footage of the incident in an effort to identify the suspect. At the time of the incident, police said the suspect was wearing white pants with one leg rolled up, and what appeared to be black long underwear.

Anyone with details that could identify the suspect is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).