Edmonton police are trying to find a suspect, believed to have been behind more than a dozen lottery ticket thefts at gas stations, and grocery and convenience stores throughout the city.

Police said it’s believed the series of thefts started on December 5, 2017, when a number of lottery tickets were stolen from a gas station in the area of 50 Street and 23 Avenue.

Less than a week later, it’s alleged the suspect tried to cash in between 500 and 700 lottery tickets at a convenience store in the area of 84 Avenue and 112 Street.

In most of the cases, it’s alleged the suspect stole the tickets after distracting the store employee with a number of different requests, including asking for cigarettes, and to borrow a phone etc.

The suspect has been identified as Deston Ethier, 23.

Police issued a warning to store clerks who could be approached by Ethier – in the wake of a February 28 incident at a grocery store in west Edmonton. It was reported that Ethier went into the store and was confronted by an employee after being recognized as the suspect allegedly involved in the theft of lottery tickets at the same location on February 19.

It’s alleged the accused reached over a counter, taking a board full of lottery tickets, before fleeing on foot. The employee pursued Ethier through the parking lot, before Ethier stopped, turned, and punched the employee in the throat.

Most recently, its alleged Ethier stole an undisclosed number of lottery tickets from a store in the city’s northeast on Thursday, March 1.

Warrants for multiple charges, including seven counts of theft under $5,000, and charges of robbery and possession of stolen property, have been issued for Ethier.

Anyone with information that could help police track Ethier down is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).