Police warn of violent sexual offender who will live in Edmonton

Edmonton police issued a public alert Tuesday about Ryan White, a 42-year-old man who has been convicted of violent sexual offences.

Police said White will be living in Edmonton after he is released but didn't specify when that will be or what area of the city he will live in.

"He has physically and sexually victimized female adults, particularly vulnerable females, including sex workers," Sgt. Dan Tames wrote in a press release.

"White has also physically assaulted a female toddler and an older female adult."

White will be subject to several conditions and will be managed by police officers from the behavioural assessment unit. He is 6-foot-4, 225 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

He will have a curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., will have to wear a tracking device and is not allowed to consume alcohol or any unprescribed drugs.

He must also report any sexual relationships to his supervisor and inform them of his criminal history.

Anyone with any information about potential condition breaches can call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.