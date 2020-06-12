EDMONTON -- The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is looking for witnesses to an incident between RCMP and Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam that led to his arrest.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on March 10 in the parking lot of the Boomtown Casino in Fort McMurray.

In RCMP dashcam video of the incident appears to show a RCMP officer punching and tackling Adam after officers confronted him, his wife and his niece about an expired licence plate tag.

ASIRT was directed to take over the investigation after Adam came forward last week alleging that he had been assaulted during the incident.

It is now looking for the witnesses who could be seen in the dashcam video to come forward to share information or additional video or audio recordings of the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation is asked to call ASIRT investigators at 780-644-1483.

ASIRT is tasked with investigating incidents involving police officers in Alberta that result in serious injury or death, as well as allegations of police misconduct.