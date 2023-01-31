'Possibilities are endless': Louis Bull Tribe women graduate from accelerated esthetics program

A small but emotional graduation ceremony was held in west Edmonton Tuesday as 15 women from the Louis Bull Tribe received their diplomas in essential aesthetics.

The nine-week accelerated program was part of a pilot project and a partnership between the First Nation, the Alberta government and the Alberta Academy of Aesthetics.

"I'm ecstatic and I'm very, very proud of these ladies. This was a very, very combined and compact program within nine weeks that should have been done within a year," program coordinator Ally Bull told CTV News Edmonton.

"They are role models to our youth and to others that are going to be seeking [work in] that type of industry."

The graduates took courses in waxing, brows, lashes and gel nails. They also learned how to give manicures and pedicures.

Louis Bull Tribe is currently building a casino and resort along Highway 2 south of Edmonton where some of the women plan to work.

Natasha Rabbit received her certification Tuesday. She wants to be her own boss and said completing the program was about much more than building a new career.

"Just learning to love ourselves more, especially for us First Nations women, it's really empowering when you finally get to be able to show how much you love yourself," Rabbit explained.

"The possibilities are endless as long as we put our hearts and our minds to it."

Rabbit said the course was tough, but she's happy she completed it and is proud of her fellow graduates.

"We were determined to just learn. Like, we took it all in. The instructors were constantly telling us how amazed they were with how into it we were and how much we wanted to learn," Rabbit said.

A traditional smudging ceremony with the chief and elders was held before the graduates walked across the stage.