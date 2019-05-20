A person with lab-confirmed measles visited Edmonton, Sherwood Park and Nisku while infectious last week, says Alberta Health Services.

Members of the public who were in the below locations in the noted times may have been exposed:

May 9

Sherwood Park Mall – 3 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

May 10

Sherwood Park Mall – 3 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

May 11

Sherwood Park Mall – 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Smilie’s Village, Sherwood Park – 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

May 15

Shoppers Drug Mart at 2020 Sherwood Drive, Sherwood Park – 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

May 16

Carmacks Construction at 701 25 Avenue, Nisku – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Strathcona County Health Centre Emergency Department, Sherwood Park – 8 p.m. to May 17, 5:30 p.m.

May 17

University of Alberta Hospital Emergency Department – 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

AHS said those who were exposed between May 9 and 17 are no longer eligible for preventative vaccine as it would not be effective, but that these individuals should review their immunization history and arrange vaccination if they have not received two doses of the MMR vaccine.

People who were born after 1970 may still be at risk for developing measles–even if they were not at the above locations–if they have not had measles previously or received two doses of the measles vaccine.

Symptoms can include a fever above 38.3 C; a cough, runny nose and/or red eyes; and a red blotchy rash that appears three to seven days after the fever starts. The rash most commonly begins behind the ears and on the face, and spreads down the body to arms and legs.

As well, people who were at the above locations and who are pregnant, less than one year old or have a weakened immune system due to disease or medication are recommended to call Health Link at 811 for further assessment. They may be eligible for prophylactic medication to prevent measles.

More information regarding immunization history and vaccination can be found by calling Health Link at 811 or online.