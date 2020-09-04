EDMONTON -- A man has been charged and another is wanted on warrants in connection to the murder of a teenage boy earlier this week.

The 15-year-old boy was found suffering from life-threatening injuries around 6 a.m. on Wednesday on the ground near a parking lot at 136 Avenue and 97 Street.

He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

An autopsy found the teen died of sharp force injury.

Bradley Michael Edward Almas, 21, was arrested on Wednesday, and has since been charged with second-degree murder.

On Friday, police issued a warrant of second-degree murder for Bradley Clifford Leland, 23, also known as Bradley Durocher in connection with the teen’s death.

Leland is believed to be in the Edmonton area. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Police believe the victim knew the accused.

Investigators are also hoping to talk to the unidentified man who was with the victim at the time of the assault. He left the scene with non-life threatening injuries, and hasn’t been located.

Anyone who knows where Leland is, or has information about the unidentified witness is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.