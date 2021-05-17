EDMONTON -- A power outage Monday evening left thousands of Edmontonians without electricity.

EPCOR says approximately 8,600 people have lost power in north Edmonton neighbourhoods including Alberta Avenue, Belvedere, Blatchford, Calder, Glengarry, Killarney, Prince Charles, Wellington, and both the Yellowhead Corridor East and West. According to EPCOR, the outage began around 8:40 p.m and neighbourhoods still do not have power.

The cause of the power outage is under investigation.

Officials say the estimated time of restoration is 11 p.m. Monday.