Power outage for 1,200 customers in west Edmonton extends into second day

About 1,200 Epcor customers are still without power in west Edmonton Friday morning.

According to Epcor's power-outage map, 90 residents in the neighbourhoods of Dechene, Donsdale, Gariepy and Jamieson Place have been without power since 8:17 a.m. on Thursday, with repairs initially expected to be finished by 9 p.m. An additional 1,250 customers had been without power as well but had service restored by 8 p.m.

In the neighbourhoods of Callingwood North, Callingwood South, Oleskiw, Westridge, Aldergrove, Lymburn and Thorncliff, Epcor says 600 customers have been without power since 6:35 p.m., having restored power to 450 by 8 p.m., while two customers in Westridge have been without power since 11:35 a.m.

The utility company first said power was expected to be restored in the neighbourhoods between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Power is now estimated to come back by 10 a.m. Friday for a total of 2,098 customers.

Equipment failure caused the outages, according to Epcor's website.

A prerecorded message on Epcor's service line asked customers to reduce power usage as Edmonton's heat wave, which is expected to keep temperatures in the city at highs in the mid-30s into next week, because significant demand for electricity makes it "difficult" for equipment to cool down.