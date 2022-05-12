Press conference comes to abrupt end after Leduc mayor refuses to take media question
A press conference involving several government officials came to a hasty end on Thursday after the mayor of Leduc refused to answer questions about an ongoing sexual assault lawsuit against the city's fire department.
The press conference was held to announce a new interchange on the QEII in the Leduc area.
Premier Jason Kenney, Minister of Transportation Rajan Sawhney and Leduc Mayor Bob Young were just a few of the officials present at the event.
When the formal portion of the press conference was over, a reporter asked Mayor Young a question about the lawsuit.
“This just isn’t the venue to be discussing this, you’ll have to contact me at a later time, thank you,” Young said as he walked away from the podium.
“Respectfully sir, I’ve asked your media people for an interview, and nine times out of 10 I get a statement, so I’m wondering if the amendment changes do anything to change how the city plans to respond?” the reporter replied.
At that point, there was a brief silence, then the moderator shut down the event.
“Thank you for your questions, that concludes our press conference.”
Officials could then be seen wandering over to a sign to take a group photo.
