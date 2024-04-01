'Pretty brutal': Gas prices rise as fuel tax is reinstated, carbon price increases

Gas prices went up in Edmonton on Monday after the province reinstated its fuel tax and the federal government increased its carbon price.

The Alberta government fully reinstated its fuel tax — an increase of four cents per litre. The 13-cents-per-litre tax was suspended for 2023 and partially reinstated in January 2024.

The federal government's carbon price on a litre of gasoline will now be 17.6 cents per litre, up 3.3 cents per litre from before.

Some gas stations were charging as high as 159.9 cents a litre in Edmonton on Monday.

"Not so good at all," Barb Turner said of the rising prices as she got gas. "It's just the way of the carbon tax."

Liam, who spent $60 on a full tank, said: "[It's] pretty brutal, man."

"It is what it is. Every day is more expensive and more expensive."

Protesters gathered in central Edmonton Monday afternoon to ask the federal government to "axe the tax."

Edmonton police issued a traffic advisory until 4 p.m. in the areas of 124 Street and Jasper Avenue between 109 Street and 124 Street.

Other protests were scheduled for several locations across Canada, including the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 22 near Cochrane, Highway 16 near Lloydminster and Battleford, Sparwood, B.C., and Cypress County, Alta.

With files from CTV News, CTV News Calgary and The Canadian Press