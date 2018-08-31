A well-known Edmonton hoop dancer is making a plea to the crooks who broke into his car and stole his most prized possession: return it, no questions asked.

James Jones parked his vehicle on 113 Street near 109A Avenue Wednesday night for just a few minutes. When he returned, his belongings were scattered on the ground and the only thing missing was his hoop dance outfit.

“To me, it’s priceless. I would rather have them take my car and just leave the regalia,” Jones said.

The attire took years to make and costs thousands of dollars, he said.

He was planning on wearing it at the World Championship Hoop Dance Contest in Phoenix, Arizona next February.

“I don’t care who took it or why they took it. I’m not interested in that stuff; I’m interested in getting it back so I can get back to work and do the stuff that I love to do,” he said.

The hoop dancer has toured around the world and placed fifth in a previous international hoop dance competition.

“The hoop dance is a healing dance and when I put on the regalia, I feel like I’m putting on an extension of my spirit and it’s very significant to me. I feel like a part of that is gone now.”

He’s asking for anyone with information to send him an email: jonesdance@gmail.com.

With files from David Ewasuk