Propane tanks explode near motel east of downtown
A few propane tanks exploded, igniting several spruce trees and outbuildings on Thursday, June 28, 2018.
Published Friday, June 29, 2018 7:32AM MDT
A loud explosion rocked the Forest Heights neighbourhood Thursday night after a few propane tanks detonated.
It happened around 11 p.m. near the Patricia Motel east of downtown.
Edmonton Fire Rescue says the explosion ignited several spruce trees and outbuildings.
Firefighters stopped the flames before they reached the motel itself.
No injuries have been reported.
Investigators are looking for a cause.
#BREAKING @EdmontonFire battling a blaze at the Patricia Motel in E #yeg. Some trees, outbuildings, part of of the motel all appear damaged by flames. 101ave closed by @edmontonpolice @ctvedmonton pic.twitter.com/QeGY9t2sjn— Sean Amato (@JSJamato) June 29, 2018