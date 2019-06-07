

The Nordic Spa wants to build in a wooded overflow parking lot area next to Fort Edmonton Park, according to a City of Edmonton report.

It also includes an image of what the year-round spa would look like.

The man behind the project, Hank Van Weeldon, has told CTV News Edmonton that it would cost $20 Million to build and be open by 2020.

The spa would feature several hot and cold pools and have food and beverage options.

Customers would be required to be 18 years or older and admission would be about $70 per day.

The Fort Edmonton Management Company (FEMCO) supports the report and said it would lease the land from the city, then sub-lease it to Nordic Spa.

The report will go before council's executive committee next week.