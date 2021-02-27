Dozens of protesters rallied outside the courthouse in Stony Plain on Saturday calling for the release of GraceLife Church of Edmonton pastor James Coates.

He was jailed earlier this month and remains there after refusing to abide by public health conditions for Sunday services.

He's due in court Wednesday, ahead of his May trial date.

The church has regularly been packed with worshipers on Sundays, despite provincial rules calling for maximum capacity of 15 per-cent of fire code.