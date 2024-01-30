Province grants additional funding for Flying Canoe Volant festival

The Alberta government is spending an additional $25,000 on an annual francophone winter festival held in Edmonton.

The province stepped up to provide a total of $75,000 for the Flying Canoe Volant festival held in the French Quarter and the Mill Creek Ravine through a Community Initiatives Program (CIP) grant.

The 12th annual free event staged by the Centre Communautaire d’Edmonton is inspired by the French-Canadian folk legend La Chasse-Galerie (The Flying Canoe).

Alberta provided an additional $25,000 above previously approved funding after other funds fell through, according to a media release from the provincial ministry of arts, culture and status of women.

Organizers say the extra money will help ensure the festival remains an immersive experience.

"We don’t want people observing culture, we want people to partake in culture," Daniel Cournoyer, the festival's managing director, told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday.

"The money goes to artists, it goes to cultural industries, it goes to cultural workers."

The festival showcasing French-Canadian, Métis and Indigenous culture runs Wednesday through Saturday and includes live music, art installations, cultural showcases and a portage/relay.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Brandon Lynch