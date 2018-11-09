The provincial government will invest $3 million in a new facility that will serve veterans in north Edmonton.

The Veterans Service Centre will help those looking for housing, employment, mental or physical support.

“We heard from the community, from veterans and their families, from those that serve veterans, that this is needed,” said Nicole Goehring, MLA and liaison to the Canadian Armed Forces. “Especially in Edmonton, because we know that more than half of Alberta’s population of homeless vets are part of this community right here.”

The service centre will be located on 97 Street, near public transportation routes to downtown, the Edmonton Garrison and the operational stress injury clinic. It’s also walking distance to an apartment building owned by the provincial government to house 15 homeless veterans.

“Veterans won’t have to travel all over the city to get all the supports they require,” VETS Canada Chair Debbie Lowther said. “They’ll be able to get access to all of those supports right here under one roof.”

The facility will open by the end of the year.

