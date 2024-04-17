Province says 'heavy lifting' done on new family doctor funding model, but negotiations continue

Progress has been made on a new compensation model for family doctors, with the Alberta Medical Association (AMA) hopeful for a fall rollout.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Adriana LaGrange said the province and the AMA have agreed on a framework for the new model that will help Alberta keep and attract family doctors.

The new blended model will allow some doctors to move away from the current fee-for-service model.

The current model, said the AMA, has left many family practices struggling financially under rising demand and inflationary pressures on overhead and administrative costs.

"They have to run these small businesses … They have to pay all the overhead for the staff, for their lease, everything," AMA president Dr. Paul Parks said. "Inflation has really, really taken off on those practices, while that funding hasn't kept up with it."

The new framework will include compensation based on panel size and complexity, as well as funds for other administrative costs and time spent indirectly on patient care.

"It has some payment for the kind of care that you do when the patient's not in front of you," Parks said. "My colleagues tell me how they look at labs at 10 o'clock at night if there's a critical lab for their family practice patients."

While rates and panel size requirements have not been finalized, LaGrange said the "heavy lifting" was finished.

"We still have to go to rate review, there are other things that have to be done, but for all intents and purposes, we have agreed on a funding model that we can support moving forward," LaGrange said.

Under a stabilization program starting earlier this year, only doctors with more than 500 patients were eligible, and Parks said there are concerns that smaller practices could be left out of the new model depending on the final minimum panel size.

The province said it's working with the AMA to make sure those providers can "join the new model."

The new framework will also include comprehensive care agreements, moving to more in-person appointments and commitments to the provincial Central Patient Attachment Registry.

Before the plan can roll out, a management committee will discuss rates for family doctors and rural generalists, and the rates committee will have 30 days to come to an agreement.

LaGrange is expected to have those recommendations by the fall.

The Alberta NDP health critic Dr. Luanne Metz responded to the announcement, saying there were "no amends made."

“Alberta is in this situation because the UCP made changes to physicians compensation that made it nearly impossible for family doctors to keep practicing in the province," Metz said.

"In January, 61 per cent of family physicians indicated they might have to close their practice within the year, and now family physicians likely won’t see any additional support from this government until fall at the earliest."

According to the AMA, $67 million of stabilization funding has gone out to family doctors as part of the Transitional Funding Program. LaGrange said part of a $57 million funding package for primary care support has also been released to the AMA.

Parks said he's optimistic about the work being done and that he's hopeful the new model will come into effect before the end of the year.

"We're making commitments that we're going to be the most competitive and that we're going to continue to work collaboratively to get those rates right," Parks said.

According to LaGrange, a new funding model for nurse practitioners is also in the works, but no details or timeline was offered Wednesday.

In 2023, Premier Danielle Smith promised that every Albertan would have a primary health-care provider by the next election.

LeGrange said Alberta added 215 family doctors and rural generalists in the past year.

With files from The Canadian Press