The Alberta government announced a multi-million dollar cash injection when the World Triathlon Grand Final returns to Edmonton in 2020.

The province said it will put $3.5 million to ITU World Triathlon Series Edmonton to support hosting the event in two years, for a third time. The city last hosted the five-day event in 2014.

In 2001, Edmonton hosted the ITU Triathlon World Championship (the event’s name was later changed to the ITU World Triathlon Grand Final).

“Alberta continues to build an international reputation for its ability to successfully host large-scale sporting events like the ITU Triathlon Grand Final,” Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda said in a statement. “The event will shine a global spotlight on our province and have far-reaching impacts not only for our economy and tourism, but for our athletes, coaches and volunteers.”

The Grand Final includes men’s and women’s elite races, U23 races, a para-triathlon and races in both sprint and Olympic distances.

The event will be based in Hawrelak Park, and racers will ride and run through the city.

Organizers said the event could host 3,500 competitors from 70 countries, including participants in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Game potentially. It’s expected the event will be televised on 40 international broadcasters with viewers in more than 150 countries.

The ITU World Triathlon Grand Final will be held from August 19-23, 2020.