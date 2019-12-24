EDMONTON -- A Purolator depot in west Edmonton was evacuated for about an hour Tuesday morning due to a suspicious package.

Police responded around 9:45 a.m. Staff were led out of the building and are all accounted for and unharmed.

About 50 minutes later police determined the package was not a threat. The bomb disposal unit was not deployed.

"We routinely go to a lot of these calls around the city throughout the year," said Staff Sgt. Barry Maron.

"It's good that they call us. We want to make sure that everybody's safe and everbody gets home to their family, especially at this time of year."

The depot has since reopened and staff there have returned to work.