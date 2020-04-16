EDMONTON -- A new campaign is rolling out to raise money for the Edmonton food bank while showing support for essential workers.

The local Boilermakers Lodge 146 has started the Purple Ribbon campaign. The goal is to collect monetary donations for the food bank, and in exchange people will get a purple ribbon with the words “support essential workers” on it.

The group feels it is, now more than ever, important to visibly show appreciation for those who are putting themselves in harm’s way during the pandemic.

“I think all of us should show gratitude to those workers, and I think that’s the main purpose of this, just to show gratitude from all of us to all of them,” said Mackenzie Walker, assistant business manager of Local 146.

The Boilermakers are also long-standing supporters of the Edmonton Food Bank, and know during trying times many people are in need of the food bank’s services.

Ribbons and donation boxes are available at the Local 146 lodge.