EDMONTON -- Edmonton’s professional football team unveiled a new name Tuesday -- the Elks -- and a local elk rancher recalls her phone ringing off the hook before the final decision was made.

Jenay Visscher's father opened Smokin’ Elk Ranch in 1993 in Sturgeon County. The Alberta ranch sells fresh elk meat and jerky, as well as livestock and antlers.

Having grown up around the majestic creatures, she is very familiar with the best traits of the animal – quick, defensive, and smooth.

But despite the animal’s admirable footwork, the rancher was surprised to hear it chosen as the new name for Edmonton’s football team.

“I think it’s kind of neat we are diversifying a little bit more. We’re getting away from the names like the Lions, and the Eagles and the overused ones,” she said.

Visscher received numerous phone calls from people curious about her opinion of the new name. She feels the native animal has traits suitable for a professional football team.

“They are incredibly smart,” she said. “They see you before you see them.”

The animals are known to be incredible defensive and will charge if necessary, she added, describing the elk as quite ruthless.

"They can run up to 70-80 kilometres an hour. They can turn on a dime which makes them incredibly difficult to work with some days, so hopefully the Edmonton Elks can pick up on that and be quick on their feet,” said Visscher.

The Edmonton Elks are scheduled to play their first game on August 5.