EDMONTON -- The CFL team headquartered in Alberta's capital city will be known as the Edmonton Elks.

The club made the announcement Tuesday morning at Commonwealth Stadium, the new team name and logo in the background on The Brick Field.

"We look forward to the season that's coming at us, and for that, we need a name," club president and CEO Chris Presson said in a promotional video broadcast on the jumbotron.

"With your input, much debate and deliberation, we came to the name we are proud to present today. It's been a long road. We've taken our time to make sure we got it right, and we know we did." ​

According to the club, Elk was "highly favoured through all demographic categories," and also supported by players and coaches.

The team will also sport a new helmet design, butter yellow in colour with green antlers stretching across the back of a player's skull.

Edmonton's CFL club – known for more than 10 months simply as the EE Football Team

In its annual report released in May, the club did not give an indication of when a new moniker would be chosen, but said it expected "to be in a position to announce a new name shortly."

The team had previously said it intended to reveal its rebrand in the spring.

It discontinued its previous brand in July 2020 saying, "Recent findings demonstrate that views regarding the team name are shifting. While many fans are deeply committed to keeping the name, others are increasingly uncomfortable with the moniker."

"We feel it is important to make this change in response to the findings of our recent engagement and research. Going forward, we want the focus to be on the work we do in the community and our team’s excellence on the field as the CFL’s most successful franchise,” said the chair of the team's board of directors Janice Agrios.

The team then began a fan and stakeholder consultation process, shortlisting the options: Elk, Evergreens, Evergolds, Eclipse, Elkhounds, Eagles, and Elements.

The CFL is expecting to return this year with a full 18-game season but has delayed its planned start to Aug. 5 and reduced its schedule to 14 games.