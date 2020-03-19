EDMONTON -- The Alberta Society of Radiologists is asking its patients to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by delaying non-urgent screenings.

The move is to help 'flatten the curve' and will help shift resources in the province's hospitals.

"Patients and their doctors should consider whether any other non-urgent diagnostic imaging exams or procedures can be safely postponed until the health risks from the COVID-19 pandemic have passed," Dr. Robert Davies said in a letter to Albertans.

Community clinics will continue to provide outpatient services.

Alberta's radiologists conduct three million exams in hospitals each year and another four million in community clinics throughout the province.

Davies said the Alberta Society of Radiologists remains committed to providing essential medical images services.