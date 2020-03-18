EDMONTON -- The government has ended a long-term contract with a large group of radiologists in Alberta, just months after signing it and as the province is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's incredibly poor timing and tasteless to do this in the middle of an emergency," Dr. Rob Davies, president of the Alberta Society of Radiologists told CTV News Edmonton. "I have yet to hear a rationale for why this demoralizing news – basically telling every radiologist working in a hospital that they're going off a cliff in a year – needed to be announced now."

The contract was finalized in November 2019 and included a 12 per cent reduction in fees, retroactive to April 1, 2018. It affected 85 per cent of Alberta's radiologists.

Radiologists were given one-year notice that the contract was being terminated earlier this month. The remaining agreements are also set to expire this year.

"The Minister has been closely following the growing issue of long waits for MRI and CT scans in recent months," press secretary Steve Buick said in an emailed statement. "In February when he heard reports that cancer diagnosis and care of some patients in Edmonton was being impacted, he ordered AHS to take urgent action."

Radiologists plan, supervise and interpret medical imaging tests like MRIs, CT scans, mammograms and ultrasounds.

The government intends to tender these services through an RFP process, part of a plan to address long wait times in Alberta by cutting costs and increasing the number of scans.

"New contracts are a year away and will fund more services, not less," Buick said. "There is no reason to think they will impact services to Albertans in the pandemic."

Davies agrees that radiologists will play an important role as part of Albertans' health care teams during this emergency. But he is concerned about the long-term impacts of this decision.

"If their intent is to somehow outsource this medical service, the quality of care that Albertans will receive is going to suffer," he said.