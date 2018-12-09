

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





American rapper The Game has cancelled his performance at “The Ranch Roadhouse” in protest of the death of a young man who was kicked out of the bar on a bitterly cold night last month.

The Game, whose name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, said he cancelled his January 16 performance after receiving a flurry of messages from fans imploring him not to go through with the show after the death of a young Edmonton man.

Mohamed Abdi, 20, was asked to leave The Ranch Roadhouse November 16. His body was found two days later in the lot of a nearby car dealership.

The bar’s management said they ensured he was in the care of a friend and Edmonton police said his death was not considered suspicious.

"After being kicked out while intoxicated & not in the right mind state, he froze to death & his lifeless cold body was found … under a truck where he sought shelter because of the freezing temperature," Taylor wrote in the Instagram post.

The 39-year-old rapper added that the bar staff were negligent.

“I stand in full support of my Edmonton fans & their petition & here as stated above, forfeit the money that was given & hereby withdraw myself from my performance at that venue,” Taylor went on to say in his post to nearly 10 million Instagram followers.

Taylor added he hoped to find a new venue to host his performance before touching on the 2017 death of Tyler Emes, 18, who left the same bar after a night of drinking.

"If I cannot, then we will all have to sacrifice that night in Mohamed "Mo" Munye Abdi's name as well as Tyler Emes who died a year before.”

The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission continues to investigate the circumstances of Abdi’s death.