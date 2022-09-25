Rare, tropical plants available at first annual plant show
Just in time for indoor growing season, Edmontonians had a chance to see and buy tropical plants not normally found in Canada.
The first annual Edmonton Aroid and Vivarium Show and Sale is taking place on Saturday and Sunday.
"These are all very rare plants that you can't find in a common greenhouse," said Ira Jones, one of the organizers of the event.
"I've loved plants for a long time and… we see that there's a large plant community in Edmonton. I see in Ontario, they have an aroid show and there's nothing like that in Edmonton."
The event was started by a group of plant lovers who specialize in plants from places like Thailand and Ecuador. One of the plants at the show even costs around $6,000.
The start of fall might seem like a strange time to be buying plants, but Jones said this is the perfect time for these ones.
"In summer everybody is busy outdoors gardening, with their vegetables," added Jones. "Now that it's getting cold, people are shifting to growing indoors, it's a good time to pick your plant and grow it over the winter."
The show is taking place at St. Basil’s Cultural Center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
